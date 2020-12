XMas on the frontlines Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:48s - Published 8 minutes ago XMas on the frontlines The presents are open, and many people have spent christmas with those they love and care about but holiday celebrations for nurses and healthcare professionals may be postponed, or even cancelled because they are on the frontlines helping covid patients survive so they can hopefully live to see another holiday. 0

