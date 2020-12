Nashville Mayor Declares State Of Emergency, Enacts Curfew After Explosion CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:30s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:30s - Published Nashville Mayor Declares State Of Emergency, Enacts Curfew After Explosion The streets of Nashville are empty tonight as investigators try to figure out who is responsible for the blast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like