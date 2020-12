Pandemic had impact on toy safety inspections

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 03:08s - Published 2 days ago

FOR BEING WITH US FOR FOX 4 NEWSAT 10-30, I’M JANE MONREAL.PATRICK NOLAN IS OFF TONIGHT.COVID-19 HAS IMPACTED JUST ABOUTEVERYTHING IN OUR LIVES...ANDTONIGHT THERE ARE CONCERNS THATTHE IMPACT COULD HAVE REACHEDTHE TOYS SO MANY OF YOUR KIDSGOT AS GIFTS THIS YEAR.

FOX 4'SROCHELLE ALLEYNE SPOKE TO ALAWYER *AND THE SAFETYCOMMISSION.0:36-0:41THIS YEAR PUT THE COMMISSIONINTO A BIT OF A CATCH-22SITUATION.TOY SAFETY...HAS COME A LONGWA((Kevin Hayslett//Attorney))"We've seen a huge change; itwas sort of the wild wild west."ATTORNEY KEVIN HAYSLETT SAYSIT'S THANKS TO GOVERNMENTREGULATIONS...AND AGENCIES THATHAVE STEPPED IN....((Kevin Hayslett//Attorney))"If you're a parent there'snever been a safer time for themto give a toy to their childrenthan in 2020."AND THOUGH WE'VE COME SOFAR....LIKE SO MANY THINGS IN2020...EVEN TOY SAFETYINSPECTIONS WERE IMPACTED BY THEPANDEMIC.WE'VE LEARNED THAT DUE TOCOVID-19... THE U-S CONSUMERPRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION HAD TOCHANGE UP ITS WORKFLOW...MEANING INSPECTORS WERE CHECKINGTOYS REMOTELY...AND EVEN FROMHOME.... FOR SOME TIME...((Kevin Hayslett//Attorney))"When you start shortcutting itor you start saying 'Well we'regoing to inspect it from home.Or Well last year we had 100people looking at toys, thisyear we only got 50.' That doesadd a layer of uncertainty withthe safety of the toys."THE CONCERN NOW IS THAT WHILEINSPECTORS WERE WORKING REMOTELYTO STAY SAFE...FAULTY TOYS COULDHAVE SLIPPED THROUGH THE CRACKS.BUT BEFORE YOU PANIC...HAYSLETTSAYS YOU SHOULD DO *THISINSTEAD.((Kevin Hayslett//Attorney))"If there's a message out there,parents have to be morevigilant."HIS BIGGEST PIECE OF ADVICE ISTO CHECK THE SUGGESTED AGE RANGEFOR TOYS...AS LAWYERS FORPERSONAL INJURY CASES OFTEN SEETHESE INJURIES...((Kevin Hayslett//Attorney))"Choking hazards are one.

Theother one we see are facialinjuries."AND IF YOUR CHILD *DOES GETHURT...HAYSLETT SAYS IT DOESN’TNECESSARILY MEAN A LAWSUIT.((Kevin Hayslett//Attorney))"Just because you had anear-death experience almostchoked, almost put their eyeout, doesn’t necessarily meanthat a lawyer gets involved.We’re looking for, usually,injuries or serious injuriesthat altered the life of thatchild."THE U-S- C-P-S-C HAS SENT US AFULL LIST OF TIPS TO MAKE SURE*ALL OF YOUR PRESENTS ARE SAFETHIS YEAR...AND WHO TO CONTACTIF THEY’RE NOT.YOU CAN VISIT OUR WEBSITE,FOX-4-NOW-DOT-COM FOR THATINFORMATION.IN CAPE CORAL, ROCHELLE ALLEYNE,FOX 4.THE U-S C-P-S-C ALSO SENT FOX 4A STATEMENT THAT SAYS IN PART --"PROTECTING THE AMERICAN PUBLICFROM DANGEROUS CONSUMERPRODUCTS, AS WELL AS PROTECTINGTHE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF AGENCYSTAFF, ARE OF PARAMOUNTIMPORTANCE TO C-P-S-C DURINGTHIS UNPRECEDENTED PANDEMIC.ONCE SCARCE P-P-E EQUIPMENT WASFINALLY SECURED, THE AGENCYMOVED TO PLACE INSPECTORS BACKIN THE PORTS.

THEY ARE NOWCLOSER TO BEING BACK IN