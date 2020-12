Thousands Across Tri-State Remain Without Power After Christmas Storm CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:19s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:19s - Published Thousands Across Tri-State Remain Without Power After Christmas Storm Tens of thousands of people in the Tri-State Area are still feeling the impact of the strong Christmas storm that swept through Thursday into Friday. CBS2's Cory James reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend