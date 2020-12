Mother nature brings Christmas snow, crews prepare for more on Saturday Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:49s - Published 2 minutes ago Mother nature brings Christmas snow, crews prepare for more on Saturday From sleds to cross-country ski's, Western New Yorkers took advantage of a white Christmas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NBC 26 weather forecast



There could be a few flakes that sneak in off of Lake Michigan tonight. Lows will be in the low-20s. It's more of the same for your Thursday with a few flakes possible. Highs will be in the low-30s.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 04:37 Published 1 week ago