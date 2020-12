Fire Damages Catering Hall In Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:16s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:16s - Published Fire Damages Catering Hall In Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn Heavy smoke and flames spread through Bassett Caterers in Sheepshead Bay on Friday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Fire Spreads Through Brooklyn Catering Hall Heavy smoke and flames spread through Bassett Caterers in Sheepshead Bay on Friday.

CBS 2 - Published 16 minutes ago