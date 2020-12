Fire Displaces Federal Heights Family Days Before Christmas Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:45s - Published 2 minutes ago Fire Displaces Federal Heights Family Days Before Christmas A Federal Heights family is collecting donations to help them get back on their feet after they were displaced by a house fire days before Christmas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fire displaces 6 in Westdale



A family of 6 is displaced following a house fire on Miller Road West in Westdale. The Florence Fire Department said an electrical issue with the family's Christmas tree was likely the cause. The.. Credit: WKTV Published on November 30, 2020