'Best present of my life': Conjoined twins successfully separated go home for Christmas

ABLE TO RECOVER AS THESE 23,BUT A SPEND THEIR CHRISTMASFIRST CHRISTMAS AT HOME.TABLE ME A LONG TIME COMINGWE'VE BEEN PRAYING FOR THISDAY 11 MONTH OLD TWINS ABIGAILIN MCKILLOP CHANCE FINALLY GOTTO GO HOME FOR CHRISTMAS THISWEEK FROM U C DAVIS CHILDREN'SHOSPITAL THE HOME WAS THEMHOUTHI.NICE AND BEAUTIFUL GIRLS.

2BABIES AND IT'S READY EXCITINGIT'S A HUGE BLESSING THEIRMOTHER LILY A DUBBED ABBAGOING KILL A MIRACLE BABY ASTHE TWINS WERE CONJOINED ATBIRTH, IT'S A CONDITION CALLEDCLEANING UP AGAIN WHICHCONNECTED THEM AT THE HEAD.THE TWINS DEALT WITH THATCONDITION FOR NEARLY 10 MONTHSBUT IN OCTOBER, A 24 HOURSEPARATION SURGERY WITH THEMORE THAN 30 PROFESSIONALS.FINALLY SEPARATE THE TWINS ANDRECONSTRUCTED THEIR SCHOOLSAND SCOUT IT WAS REALLY A.A ONCE IN A LIFETIMEOPPORTUNITY DON'T HARBOR IS ACLINICAL NURSE SPECIALIST AT UC DAVIS OFFICIALS WITH THOSECHILDREN'S HOSPITAL SAY.THIS WAS THE FIRSTSEPARATION OF CONJOINED TWINSAT THE HOSPITAL, THISEVERY 2.5 MILLION BIRTHS.

CYSTMIRACULOUS THAT THEY'RESEPARATED AND APPEARS TO US.THAT THERE'S NOT ANYDEFICITS AND YOU'RE JUST INAWE AND JUST SO THANKFUL THATYOU GOT TO BE A PART.REALLY OF AMERICA.

I DON'TREALLY AFFECT EVEN THOUGH THETWINS ARE SEPARATED TO HEARDTHEY'RE TOGETHER FOREVER.

ANDTOGETHER THIS CHRISTMAS WITHFAMILY THANK AND AS THE VAST