PAINTBALL MASSACRE Film Clip

PAINTBALL MASSACRE Film Clip - Plot synopsis: Old school friends go on a paintball trip, miles away from civilization.

Things go horribly wrong when they discover a cold-blooded masked killer is among them.

Soon the paint is mixed with blood as they fight to survive their school reunion.

Katy Brand, Lee Latchford-Evans, Robert Portal, Nicholas Vince, Ian Virgo, Cheryl Burniston, Lockhart Ogilvie, Natasha Killip, Joe Hallett, Nathan Clough, Ryan Winsley, Aoife Smyth, Tony Banham, Brendan Carr, and Paul Holbrook star in a film written by Chris Regan and directed by Darren Berry.

Joe Hallett and Brendan Carr produced.