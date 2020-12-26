Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Villa Park Family Offers Free Christmas Meals, Gift Cards To Those In Need

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Villa Park Family Offers Free Christmas Meals, Gift Cards To Those In NeedStacey Butler reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Green Bay organization seeks donations to serve nearly 500 Christmas meals to community [Video]

Green Bay organization seeks donations to serve nearly 500 Christmas meals to community

Denise Mcfarlin and Four Winds Ministries of Green Bay are slated to host its annual free Christmas meal on Friday. But with hundreds of meals to serve, she says the financial need for the event is..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:43Published
Hundreds Line Up For Gifts Cards In Miami, Miami Beach [Video]

Hundreds Line Up For Gifts Cards In Miami, Miami Beach

Ted Scouten reports the City of Miami handed them out to those in need at Jose Marti Park.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:21Published
Bonita Springs family receives free home renovations for the holidays [Video]

Bonita Springs family receives free home renovations for the holidays

A Bonita Springs mother with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis received a life-changing gift for Christmas.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:05Published