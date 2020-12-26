Villa Park Family Offers Free Christmas Meals, Gift Cards To Those In Need

Green Bay organization seeks donations to serve nearly 500 Christmas meals to communityDenise Mcfarlin and Four Winds Ministries of Green Bay are slated to host its annual free Christmas meal on Friday. But with hundreds of meals to serve, she says the financial need for the event is..
Hundreds Line Up For Gifts Cards In Miami, Miami BeachTed Scouten reports the City of Miami handed them out to those in need at Jose Marti Park.
Bonita Springs family receives free home renovations for the holidaysA Bonita Springs mother with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis received a life-changing gift for Christmas.