Countdown To Disclosure The Secret Technology Behind The Space Force Documentary movie

Countdown To Disclosure The Secret Technology Behind The Space Force Documentary movie (2021) - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: Dr. Michael E.

Salla presents explosive information in regards to the incredible out of this world technology that has been reversed engineered at a Secret Location in Palmdale, CA.

Is the New York Times retraction of statements made to "Off World Vehicles Recovered Not Of This Earth" an attempt to cover up the biggest story known to mankind?

Bob Lazar, among others, share there insight to the most asked question "Are We Alone?".

"Countdown To Disclosure" opens the floodgates on information never heard before by the public until now!

Buckle up for a cutting edge documentary that will leave you believing we are not being told the truth.

Available February 16th.

