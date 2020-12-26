Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published 2 days ago

India records lowest single-day COVID deaths in 6 months

The country on December 26 recorded the lowest single-day deaths related to COVID-19 in last six months.

With 251 deaths in last 24 hours, the toll mounted to 1,47,343.

22,272 new infections took India's COVID tally to 1,01,69,118.

Currently, there are 2,81,667 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

So far, 97,40,108 patients have been discharged.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 16,71,59,289 samples have been tested in the country up to December 25.