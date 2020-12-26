India records lowest single-day COVID deaths in 6 months

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on December 28 said the in view of COVID-19 the New Year celebrations should be restricted and avoided in public places. "To control the spread of COVID-19, New Year's celebrations need to be restricted. The celebrations should be avoided in public places. We will give a final touch to new norms for New Year celebrations and will convey them to the public," he said.
Punjab government is all set to implement the dry run of COVID vaccination on December 28. Preparations are underway in Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana for the dry run. The vaccine will roll out in phased manner with priority groups- frontline workers and population with co-morbidities. The state has done cold chain assessment and indentified 729 cold chain points. Dry run will enable end to end mobilisation and testing of COVID-19 vaccination process.
The Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination in the state. Preparations are underway in Prakash Nagar of Vijayawada district for the dry run. The government has already trained participants who will administer the vaccination process. The dry run will enable end to end mobilisation and testing of COVID-19 vaccination process.
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 28 reported single-day spike of 20,021 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 279 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,47,901. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 1,02,07,871 which include 2,77,301 active infections. More than 97,82,669 people have recovered from the virus with 21,131 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,15,397 samples were tested on December 27. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 27 are 16,88,18,054.
The country on December 27 reported lowest daily COVID cases in last 6 months, as 18,732 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. India's total cases rose to 1,01,87,850. 279 new casualties linked with COVID took the death toll to 1,47,622. Active cases continue to reduce and the current tally stands at 2,78,690. Total cured cases are now 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 16,81,02,657 samples tested for COVID-19 up to Dec 26. Of these, 9,43,368 samples were tested yesterday.
India's daily number of COVID-19 cases today stood at 18,732, the lowest since July 1. 279 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count since the outbreak in January to 1,47,622...