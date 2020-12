Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

UK and EU have struck an historic trade deal. But what is in it? Most goods traded between the UK and EU will not face new restrictions, but many new bureaucratic hurdles will emerge and the status of the UK’s financial services industry remains unclear.

Brexit meeting on Christmas Day for Barnier The EU's chief negotiator on Brexit Michel Barnier led a meeting with ambassadors from 27 EU countries in Brussels on Friday (December 25) to start reviewing the Brexit deal with the UK.

Michel Barnier and Boris Johnson present the new post-Brexit deal EU ambassadors gathered on Christmas day to be briefed on the post-Brexit deal struck a deal earlier between the bloc and the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers Christmas message Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a Christmas message highlighting the importance of the Brexit deal which was made on Christmas eve. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Europe's week: Vaccine approval and a final dose of Brexit With Christmas finally upon us this week, so was the welcome news of the EMA's vaccine approval. But failure to secure a Brexit agreement still plagued European leaders, as the continent shut its borders to the UK over fears of a mutant COVID-19 strain spreading further outside of Britain.

The cabinet secretary says he has lost friends over Brexit and admits it turned UK politics "ugly".

Ministers have been warned of a series of concerns about the "overall state of readiness" for the end...

Time is running out to prepare for new rules when the Brexit transition period ends

The increasing likelihood of a no-deal Brexit occurring at the end of the Transition Period on 1...