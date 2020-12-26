Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:43s - Published 8 minutes ago

MP approves draft Love Jihad Law, fines & jail applicable | Oneindia News

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves draft Love Jihad Bill, makes fines and jail term applicable for forced conversions; Farmers hold meet day after PM Modi's special appeal, to decide on future course as protests enter day 31; PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat health insurance for all J&K residents; Rajinikanth's health progressing well, advised complete rest after blood pressure fluctuates.

This and more news at 2 PM.

