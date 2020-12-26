Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MP approves draft Love Jihad Law, fines & jail applicable | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:43s - Published
MP approves draft Love Jihad Law, fines & jail applicable | Oneindia News

MP approves draft Love Jihad Law, fines & jail applicable | Oneindia News

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves draft Love Jihad Bill, makes fines and jail term applicable for forced conversions; Farmers hold meet day after PM Modi's special appeal, to decide on future course as protests enter day 31; PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat health insurance for all J&K residents; Rajinikanth's health progressing well, advised complete rest after blood pressure fluctuates.

This and more news at 2 PM.

#LoveJihad #AyushmanBharat #Rajinikanth


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UP clears Love Jihad ordinance | India bans 43 mobile apps | Oneindia News [Video]

UP clears Love Jihad ordinance | India bans 43 mobile apps | Oneindia News

The government of India has blocked 43 new Chinese mobile apps in the country, including shopping website AliExpress; The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in the state on Wednesday..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:18Published
'If mass conversion happens...': Amid love jihad debate, UP law panel's report [Video]

'If mass conversion happens...': Amid love jihad debate, UP law panel's report

As the country sees a heated debate on 'love jihad', Uttar Pradesh Law Commission's chairperson Aditya Nath Mittal commented on the report on a religious conversion law. Mittal said that the report..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:43Published
Obama's observations on 'wise' Manmohan Singh & 'shrewd' Sonia Gandhi | Oneindia News [Video]

Obama's observations on 'wise' Manmohan Singh & 'shrewd' Sonia Gandhi | Oneindia News

Madhya Pradesh proposes law against 'love jihad' with 5 years jail; Barack Obama wrote on Dr Manmohan Singh: He was chosen by Sonia Gandhi as he wasn't a threat to Rahul Gandhi; India says UN Security..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:05Published