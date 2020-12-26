Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:24s - Published 5 minutes ago

Over 10 lakh farmers in J-K benefitted from PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana: Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on December 26 informed that over 10 lakh farmers of Jammu and Kashmir have received financial assistance under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

"I would like to tell that over 10 lakh farmers of Jammu and Kashmir have received financial assistance under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Recently, three-tier grass root democracy was established in J-K with DDC elections.

I thank the people of J-K for their participation in the elections.

The elected DDC members will take oath on 28th December," said Sinha.