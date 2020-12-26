Over 10 lakh farmers in J-K benefitted from PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana: Manoj Sinha

A day after DDC elections over in JandK, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on December 20 expressed happiness and said that elections were conducted in a very peaceful, free and fair manner. "I am happy that except for one or two very small incidents, District Development Council (DDC) elections were conducted in a very peaceful, free and fair manner. Despite cold weather, JandK Police and armed forces contributed in a big way during these elections," said LG Sinha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Ayushman Bharat 'PM-JAY SEHAT' scheme for Jammu and Kashmir on December 26. A Jammu local Ram Lal, who is a beneficiary of Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana, said that if he didn't have the Ayushman Bharat Golden Card, it would have been difficult for him to get treatment for cancer. "All 5 members of my family have Ayushman Bharat Golden Card. We are thankful to PM Modi for this scheme. If I didn't have the card it would have been difficult for me to get treatment for cancer," said Ram Lal.
A shikara, carrying BJP workers and mediapersons, capsized in the Dal Lake on Sunday during campaign for the ongoing District Development Council elections, officials said here. The shikara capsized when it was closing on the bank of the lake in the last leg of the rally. The BJP workers and journalists were rescued by locals, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and police. The shikara rally was led by Union minister Anurag Thakur, who is the BJP's in-charge for DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Tarun Chug and Shahnawaz Hussain were also present in the rally. Watch the full video for more details.
Addressing a press conference in Jammu on December 23, JandK Election Commissioner KK Sharma spoke on District Development Council (DDC) elections results. Jammu and Kashmir Election Commissioner KK Sharma declared the result for DDC Elections 2020. BJP: 75, JandK NC: 67, Independent: 50, JandK PDP: 27, INC: 26, JKAP: 12, JKPC: 8, CPI(M): 5, JKNPP: 2, PDF: 2 and BSP: 1. Sharma said, "I congratulate all the candidates who have won the DDC elections. With the active participation of people, the voting percentage was higher, and polling was peaceful. Results were declared for 278 seats (out of 280 seats) and deferred for 2 seats."
While addressing an event in Kolkata on December 25, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he repeatedly approached the Chief Minister of WB, Mamata Banerjee regarding Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to benefit the farmers of the state, but none of his letters were answered by the CM. He said, "It's a matter of concern for me that farmers of West Bengal could not benefit from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. As Governor, I've repeatedly approached the Chief Minister regarding this issue but none of my letters were answered."
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government is not allowing the benefits of the Centre's schemes to reach the farmers in the state, Mamata's "actions against farmers have hurt me a lot", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 during the release of the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. He said, "The farmers of Bengal have been deprived of the benefits of the Centre's schemes. Bengal is the only state which is not allowing benefits of the schemes to reach the farmers. Mamata Banerjee's ideology has destroyed Bengal. Her actions against the farmers have hurt me a lot. Why is the Opposition quiet on this?"
