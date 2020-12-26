Global  
 

Asia Pacific on virus alert as cases rise

[NFA] Seoul and Tokyo are on alert after record virus cases ahead of New Year holidays.

While in Sydney, shoppers were urged to shop online to avoid Boxing Day sales crowds.

Emer McCarthy reports.


Asia-Pacific countries including China sign world's biggest trade pact [Video]

Asia-Pacific countries including China sign world's biggest trade pact

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) signed by 15 countries encompasses around a third of world trading activity.View on euronews

Seoul caps gatherings at four as S Korea logs record COVID deaths [Video]

Seoul caps gatherings at four as S Korea logs record COVID deaths

South Korea’s capital area limits gatherings to four people as authorities struggle to control COVID-19 spike.

Santa cats spread Christmas cheer in Seoul [Video]

Santa cats spread Christmas cheer in Seoul

This holiday season, a cat cafe in Seoul is allowing visitors to cuddle up with around 130 feline friends, some dressed up in red-and-white Santa costumes, ready to wish people a "meow-y Cat-mas."

Drones light up Seoul's night sky in bid to give South Koreans a boost [Video]

Drones light up Seoul's night sky in bid to give South Koreans a boost

The drone flash mob was aimed at encouraging South Koreans amid economic difficulties and COVID-19 challenges.View on euronews

South Korea showcases drone taxi [Video]

South Korea showcases drone taxi

South Korea's transport ministry and Seoul City conducted a test-run of a drone taxi – capable of carrying two people, with a demonstration in Seoul on Wednesday.

Ex-Japan PM Abe says sorry over political funding case

 TOKYO (Reuters) – Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday apologized for denying allegations that his office may have possibly violated Japan’s..
WorldNews

Japan stocks end higher on gains in drugmakers, tech stocks

 TOKYO — Japanese stocks ended higher on Wednesday as investors bet the healthcare sector would continue...
WorldNews

Covid 19 coronavirus: Japan tells people to wear masks at home to fight record infection rates

 Japanese people have been asked to wear masks at home over the holidays in Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures. The extra precaution was recommended for..
New Zealand Herald

Giant warrior robot towers over Japanese port city of Yokohama

 Japan got an early Christmas present this year, and it won’t fit under any tree. A giant walking, gesturing warrior robot is now on display in the port city of..
CBS News

Fears 'appalling' beach party in Sydney's east could become a coronavirus 'super-spreader' event

 NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard described a party held on Christmas Day at Sydney's Bronte Beach as "absolutely appalling" behaviour.
SBS

New South Wales records nine new coronavirus cases as Sydney returns to pre-Christmas restrictions

 The latest numbers come as authorities warn against complacency over the holiday period.
SBS

Australia tipped for record Boxing Day sales, as Sydney residents urged to shop online

 Despite the coronavirus outbreak keeping shoppers home in Sydney, Australians are set for a record spend on Boxing Day sales.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW records 9 new cases, Sydney cluster grows

 New South Wales has recorded an additional nine cases of coronavirus, six of which have been linked to the Avalon (Northern Beaches) cluster and all linked to..
New Zealand Herald

Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy [Video]

Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy

India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said he would rather focus on his team than worrying about Australia's "mind games" ahead of the 'Boxing Day' Test starting here on Saturday. "Australians are very good at playing mind games and I will let them do that. We are focussing on ourselves, what we want to do as a unit and we are going to back our every individuals," Rahane said on the eve of the match. "It is a proud moment for me leading India, obviously it is a great opportunity, responsibility as well but I don't want to take any pressure," said the dependable middle-order batsman. "I think what I want to do is back my team. So focus is not on me, it is all about team and how we want to do well as a team. We are focussing on that."Even skipper Kohli, before leaving for India for the birth of his child, urged Rahane to be himself and play fearless cricket. Watch the full video for more details.

ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain [Video]

ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain

Around half of all new coronavirus cases in England could be the new variantdiscovered in the UK, according to analysis by the Office for NationalStatistics (ONS). Concerns over the mutant strain, which scientists concludedwas spreading more rapidly, mean millions of people in England will join thosealready under lockdown conditions from Boxing Day. An estimated 645,800 peoplein private households in England had Covid-19 between December 12 and 18,according to the ONS – the equivalent of around 1.18% of the population, orone in 85 people.

Covid: Is new virus variant more deadly? CSIR DG comments amid India alert [Video]

Covid: Is new virus variant more deadly? CSIR DG comments amid India alert

After the Government of India said that a new variant of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom hasn't been found in India yet, director general of the Council of Scientific and..

Europe on High Alert After U.K. Identifies More Contagious Strain of COVID-19 [Video]

Europe on High Alert After U.K. Identifies More Contagious Strain of COVID-19

Europe on High Alert After U.K. Identifies More Contagious Strain of COVID-19. On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter Tier 4 COVID-19 restrictions in the U.K. . According to..

'Suspicious of nature's fury': Amid Covid, Rajnath's hybrid war alert #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Suspicious of nature's fury': Amid Covid, Rajnath's hybrid war alert #HTLS2020

Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, defence minister Rajnath Singh warned of hybrid warfare techniques. He said that given the plethora of weapons being used now,..

