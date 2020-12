YKTD: Carragher vs Neville vs Bullard Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 06:57s - Published 6 minutes ago YKTD: Carragher vs Neville vs Bullard Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville join Jimmy Bullard for a special finishing drill in the John Arne Riise arena. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Carragher wipes out Bullard on Soccer AM



Jamie Carragher takes out Jimmy Bullard during Soccer AM's YKTD finishing drill in the John Arne Riise arena. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:15 Published 26 minutes ago