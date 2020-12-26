‘Those teaching democracy lessons should…’: PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi

The DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir have written a new chapter in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday, and cited the transparent election process and enthusiastic participation of voters to say it is a "moment of pride" for India.
Modi noted that the three-tier panchayat polls were carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in over a year after it became a union territory.
Attacking the Congress without naming it, he said some people in Delhi offer him lessons in democracy day in and day out, and use "abuses" for him, but they have not carried out panchayat polls in Puducherry despite a Supreme Court order.
In a recent attack on the Modi government over the farmers' agitation against the three new agri laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had claimed that there is "no democracy" in India.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid foundation stone for second medical college in Guwahat, nine law colleges and for 'Batadrava Than' at an event in Assam's Kamrup on December 26. At the event, HM Shah said, "There was a time when separatists used to give arms in the hands of the youth in these states (Northeast). Almost all armed groups have joined the mainstream and the startups launched by youth are competing with other startups globally." "By signing the Bodoland Territorial Region agreement, the Modi govt has initiated the process of establishing peace in Assam. Bodo youths who had taken up arms have now joined the mainstream," he added.
Those who are ruling Puducherry, even after Supreme Court directions are not conducting local body elections and preaching lessons on democracy, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 26. "Even after Supreme Court has directed that Panchayati and municipal elections should be conducted in Puducherry, the elections are not being conducted there. Those who keep on teaching me lessons on democracy are the ones who are running their government there," said PM Modi.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that 'some' agitating farmers were misguided by their 'political masters'. He added that they were showing as if it was the stand of all farmers of the country. The union environment minister also hit out at Congress' Rahul Gandhi for his criticism over farm laws. Javadekar challenged the Congress leader for an open debate on the farmers' issue. Javadekar was addressing farmers at a meet organised by Tamil Nadu BJP in Maraimalai Nagar. Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had called the farmer protests a 'Satyagraha'. The Gandhi scion had also urged people to support the farmers agitating against the Centre's newly enacted farm laws.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid foundation stone for second medical college in Guwahati, nine law colleges and for 'Batadrava Than' at an event in Assam's Kamrup on December 26. At the event, Shah said, "Congress didn't do anything for the birthplace of Acharya Sankardev whose contributions gave recognition to Assam's history, drama writing, arts and poetry. But BJP believes in strengthening of language, culture, arts of the states." "BJP believes that India cannot achieve greatness until the culture and language of states are strengthened. India's culture and arts are incomplete without Assamese culture and arts," he added.
During the launch event of Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana SEHAT scheme for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people of JandK have voted for strengthening democracy and development during the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir. "The people of JandK have voted for strengthening democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. People from all walks of life came out and voted for development in DDC elections. Jammu and Kashmir has won Mahatma Gandhi's vision of 'gram swaraj'," said PM Modi.
Two terrorists were neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district during an encounter with security forces on December 26. JandK police's DGP Dilbagh Singh said, "Last night, we started an operation in Shopian on specific inputs. Two Army Jawans were injured last night and were hospitalised. Both terrorists have been neutralised today. They belong to Al-Badr. Operation still underway. No casualty from our side."
In the ongoing protest against the agricultural laws, farmers blocked the main Delhi-Mohan Nagar road at Delhi-Ghaziabad border on December 26. Buses entering Delhi were forced to return as farmers were not giving way. One of the bus drivers said, "Bus is coming from Haldwani but they have blocked the way and are not letting us go, now we have to return back." While speaking to ANI, one of the protestors said, "We are protesting from one month, now we will jam the entire Delhi."
Chief Ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry had requested to meet the President Ram Nath Kovind over farmer's agitations, but President couldn't meet them, because he must be under so much pressure by the government, said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on December 25. He said, "Chief Ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry had requested to meet the President. The President must be under so much pressure that four chief ministers wanted to meet him but he couldn't meet them. This is my assumption."