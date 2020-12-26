Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:51s - Published 8 minutes ago

We'll organise tractor march around Delhi borders on Dec 30: Krantikari Kisan Union

As the farmers protest against Centre's farm laws entered 31st day on December 26, President of Krantikari Kisan Union, Darshan Pal announced that on Dec 30 they will organise a tractor march from Singhu border.

He said, "Toll plazas in Punjab and Haryana will remain permanently open.

On 30th December we will organize a tractor march from Singhu border."