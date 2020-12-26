We'll organise tractor march around Delhi borders on Dec 30: Krantikari Kisan Union
As the farmers protest against Centre's farm laws entered 31st day on December 26, President of Krantikari Kisan Union, Darshan Pal announced that on Dec 30 they will organise a tractor march from Singhu border.
He said, "Toll plazas in Punjab and Haryana will remain permanently open.
On 30th December we will organize a tractor march from Singhu border."
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava visited Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) on December 26. Shrivastava inspected the security status at the border where farmers are protesting. Protest at Delhi-Haryana border against the Centre's farm laws entered 31st day today.
While addressing a press conference at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana Border) on December 26, Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav said in a mutual decision with all farmer leaders and all farmer union representatives who are protesting against farm laws, propose to hold another round of talks with the Centre at 11 am on 29th December. "The first two points in our agenda for talks are- modalities to repeal the three farm laws, and mechanism and procedure to bring law for providing a legal guarantee on MSP (Minimum Support Price)," he added.
Farmers agitating in and around the national capital continued their protest for 31st day on December 26. Protestors at Delhi's Burari ground were seen having their daily breakfast. Farmers are picketing against centre's new farm laws, and have rejected several offers of amendments in the laws by centre, thus clearing their intentions of wanting complete rollback of the legislations. Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have held five rounds of talks with the government but with no concrete solution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on December 25 made fresh appeals to discuss issues of the agitating farmers, and a sixth round of talks is likely to be held soon.
