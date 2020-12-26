Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:22s - Published 19 seconds ago

Bedfordshire families in evacuation centres due to flooding

Hundreds of families have been spending Christmas in evacuation centres after being forced from their homes because of flooding.

More than a thousand households in Bedforshire were advised to leave because of rising river levels.

It comes as Storm Bella sweeps across the UK bringing more heavy rain and strong winds.

Report by Alibhaiz.

