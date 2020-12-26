Thousands of trucks still stranded at Dover

Thousands of trucks were still parked up on a road leading to the English port of Dover on Saturday (December 26) waiting to cross into France.

Dover slowly clearing lorry queues after France relaxes UK blockade At least 6,000 vehicles are still queuing around the port of Dover waiting to get to France.

Stranded truckers at UK's Dover port spell out 'HELP' with traffic cones Stranded truck drivers spelled out 'HELP' with traffic cones in Dover, UK, as thousands remained trapped at the port on Christmas Eve.

Britain sends more troops to Dover to clear lorry queues Britain deployed additional military personnel to the port of Dover on Friday to help clear the queues of lorries following the resumption of cross-channel travel for drivers who test negative for COVID-19. Mia Womersley reports.

France closed the border to help limit the spread of a coronavirus variant. Now reopened, testing...

France and the U.K. have eased border restrictions imposed after a new strain of the coronavirus was...