Thousands of trucks still stranded at Dover

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Thousands of trucks were still parked up on a road leading to the English port of Dover on Saturday (December 26) waiting to cross into France.


Britain sends more troops to Dover to clear lorry queues [Video]

Britain sends more troops to Dover to clear lorry queues

Britain deployed additional military personnel to the port of Dover on Friday to help clear the queues of lorries following the resumption of cross-channel travel for drivers who test negative for COVID-19. Mia Womersley reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published
Stranded truckers at UK's Dover port spell out 'HELP' with traffic cones [Video]

Stranded truckers at UK's Dover port spell out 'HELP' with traffic cones

Stranded truck drivers spelled out 'HELP' with traffic cones in Dover, UK, as thousands remained trapped at the port on Christmas Eve.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Dover slowly clearing lorry queues after France relaxes UK blockade [Video]

Dover slowly clearing lorry queues after France relaxes UK blockade

At least 6,000 vehicles are still queuing around the port of Dover waiting to get to France.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:23Published

France Allows In Trucks From England But Drivers Must Take COVID-19 Test

France and the U.K. have eased border restrictions imposed after a new strain of the coronavirus was...
NPR - Published

Trucks Stuck at U.K. Port Begin Moving, but Many Face a Roadside Christmas

France closed the border to help limit the spread of a coronavirus variant. Now reopened, testing...
NYTimes.com - Published


Truckers brace for Christmas on UK motorway [Video]

Truckers brace for Christmas on UK motorway

A long line of trucks waited to cross into France on Christmas Eve (December 24) after France closed its borders to Britain for 48 hours, stranding thousands of furious European truckers in southern..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published
Lorry drivers and police remain in Dover [Video]

Lorry drivers and police remain in Dover

Scenes in Dover as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK has agreedwith France to keep the border open “throughout Christmas”. Mr Shapps haspromised ferries will sail on Christmas Day and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Anger boils over for truck drivers stuck in Dover [Video]

Anger boils over for truck drivers stuck in Dover

[NFA] Angry truck drivers briefly scuffled with police in the streets of Dover on Wednesday as a partial blockade by France designed to stop the spread of a new highly infectious coronavirus variant..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published