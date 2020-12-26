Community working on Christmas Day brings cheer, reliability

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 2 minutes ago

News at 11" in many industries, working on christmas day is just part of the job -- as the community is relying on those like essential workers to be there when they need it.

Others just want to spread some christmas cheer to those who could use a smiling face.

Thank you for joining us and merry christmas - i'm emma jerome kezi 9 news reporter kennedy dendy went around town today to find out how people are keeping the christmas cheer alive in a year like never before.

Kelly: "it's been super fun today so far but we are slammed!"

The dutch bros on coburg road was the*only stand open on christmas day in all of eugene and springfield-- i was there and let me tell you -- cars did not stop flooding in.

Kelly: "everyone is so giving and giving us such positive energy.

It's been super fun today.

We have a great crew working with us and everyone is being super speedy but also pumping everything out and being super festive."

Just a few miles down the road, tami mei--the owner of hong kong restaurant in eugene-- says her restaurant is open every holiday!

But this christmas looked a bit different, as people have been calling and picking up orders nonstop.

Tami: "really busy.

Yesterday was really busy.

A lot of orders now.

Yesterday, i think a thousand or two thousand came at me."

But it doesn't stop there... bridge: while many had the choice to keep their doors on christmas day, for others that wasn't the case.

Here at the coburg fire district, crews have to be ready and prepared for anything.

Kylee: "we're all putting in a lot of time."

Isaac: "any day, any time--anything could happen."

.

Kylee wiser and isaac jackson are volunteer firefighters.

They train year- round--sharpening their skills both on the medical and firefighting side.

Isaac: "we know that we're going to have to make sacrifices, time away from our family to be ready and here when people need us."

Others within the district...remain on- call from their own homes.

But the team still found ways to keep the christmas spirit alive-- listening to music and cooking some of their favorite meals together.

Kylee: "it's not so much a sacrifice as it is we enjoy what we do and we are very happy we can provide service to our community."

She says whatever the need and no matter the time -- they*will be there.

Reporting in lane county kennedy dendy kezi 9