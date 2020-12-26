Nashville Explosion Investigated

Police investigating remains found near Nashville bomb sitePossible human remains have been found near the Nashville explosion site. The explosion ripped through surrounding buildings and put three people in Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at..
Investigators Find Remains At Explosion Scene In NashvilleTerrorism experts in Chicago say in the early stages this case has signs of a demonstrative terrorism attack, meaning the person behind it wants attention.
Nashville Mayor Declares State Of Emergency, Enacts Curfew After ExplosionThe streets of Nashville are empty tonight as investigators try to figure out who is responsible for the blast.