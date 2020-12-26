Global  
 

Nashville Explosion Investigated

Nashville Explosion Investigated
Nashville Explosion InvestigatedPolice say someone intentionally caused an RV to explode in Nashville.

Eye Opener: Investigators search for clues in Nashville explosion

Investigators are desperately for clues behind a recreational vehicle explosion in downtown...
Nashville explosion: Police, FBI hunt for bomber, more than $300G raised to find suspect

The FBI and Nashville police are on a manhunt for the perpetrator of a large explosion that went off...
Downtown Nashville Explosion an 'Intentional Act,' According to Police

Downtown Nashville Explosion an 'Intentional Act,' According to Police A massive explosion that police officials described as an "intentional act" caused by a vehicle...
Police investigating remains found near Nashville bomb site [Video]

Police investigating remains found near Nashville bomb site

Possible human remains have been found near the Nashville explosion site. The explosion ripped through surrounding buildings and put three people in Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at..

Investigators Find Remains At Explosion Scene In Nashville [Video]

Investigators Find Remains At Explosion Scene In Nashville

Terrorism experts in Chicago say in the early stages this case has signs of a demonstrative terrorism attack, meaning the person behind it wants attention.

Nashville Mayor Declares State Of Emergency, Enacts Curfew After Explosion [Video]

Nashville Mayor Declares State Of Emergency, Enacts Curfew After Explosion

The streets of Nashville are empty tonight as investigators try to figure out who is responsible for the blast.

