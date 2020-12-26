Tory Eurosceptics examine Brexit trade deal with EU after PM’s plea

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Conservative Eurosceptics are poring over the details of the Brexit tradeagreement with the EU as Boris Johnson tried to persuade them it is the 'rightdeal' for the nation.


Brexit countdown: 5 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

UK minister sees 'special relationship' with EU

 The cabinet secretary says he has lost friends over Brexit and admits it turned UK politics "ugly".
Europe's week: Vaccine approval and a final dose of Brexit [Video]

With Christmas finally upon us this week, so was the welcome news of the EMA's vaccine approval. But failure to secure a Brexit agreement still plagued European leaders, as the continent shut its borders to the UK over fears of a mutant COVID-19 strain spreading further outside of Britain.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers Christmas message [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a Christmas message highlighting the importance of the Brexit deal which was made on Christmas eve. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Europeans face tighter coronavirus restrictions as vaccine rollout begins [Video]

Many Europeans woke up to harsher restrictions on Saturday as the first vaccines deliveries arrived in EU countries.

Europe starts coronavirus vaccine rollout [Video]

Hungary stole a march on its fellow EU nations as it began vaccinating its people against COVID-19 on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in several other countries including France, Germany and Spain, as the pandemic surges across the continent. Emer McCarthy reports.

Michel Barnier and Boris Johnson present the new post-Brexit deal [Video]

EU ambassadors gathered on Christmas day to be briefed on the post-Brexit deal struck a deal earlier between the bloc and the UK.

Queen offers personal message of hope in her Christmas Day address [Video]

The Queen has delivered a heartfelt message of hope to the country in herChristmas address, praising the “indomitable spirit” of those who have risen“magnificently” to the challenges of the pandemic. In her annual televisedspeech, the Queen paid tribute to the “kindness of strangers” whose actionshave inspired all and, sounding a positive note, said even the “darkestnights” have a promise of a “new dawn”. The message, recorded before BorisJohnson effectively cancelled Christmas for millions, saw the Queen sympathisewith those unable to see family and friends and who just wanted a “simple hugor a squeeze of the hand” as a festive present. Sounding resolute, she toldthe nation “but we need life to go on”, after describing how major religiousfestivals for many faiths had been disrupted this year.

Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler

 LONDON: is intimately familiar with Brussels. Now he is leading Britain definitively out of the European project, armed with a four-and-a-half years after..
UK and EU have struck an historic trade deal. But what is in it? [Video]

Most goods traded between the UK and EU will not face new restrictions, but many new bureaucratic hurdles will emerge and the status of the UK’s financial services industry remains unclear.

EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK as ambassadors get briefed [Video]

EU ambassadors were convening on Christmas Day to start assessing the newly-unveiled post-Brexit deal with the UK.

Uk and EU agree on new deal [Video]

A post-Brexit trade deal has been reached between the UK and the European Union.

