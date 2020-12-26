Tory Eurosceptics examine Brexit trade deal with EU after PM’s plea

With Christmas finally upon us this week, so was the welcome news of the EMA's vaccine approval. But failure to secure a Brexit agreement still plagued European leaders, as the continent shut its borders to the UK over fears of a mutant COVID-19 strain spreading further outside of Britain.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a Christmas message highlighting the importance of the Brexit deal which was made on Christmas eve. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Hungary stole a march on its fellow EU nations as it began vaccinating its people against COVID-19 on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in several other countries including France, Germany and Spain, as the pandemic surges across the continent. Emer McCarthy reports.
The Queen has delivered a heartfelt message of hope to the country in herChristmas address, praising the “indomitable spirit” of those who have risen“magnificently” to the challenges of the pandemic. In her annual televisedspeech, the Queen paid tribute to the “kindness of strangers” whose actionshave inspired all and, sounding a positive note, said even the “darkestnights” have a promise of a “new dawn”. The message, recorded before BorisJohnson effectively cancelled Christmas for millions, saw the Queen sympathisewith those unable to see family and friends and who just wanted a “simple hugor a squeeze of the hand” as a festive present. Sounding resolute, she toldthe nation “but we need life to go on”, after describing how major religiousfestivals for many faiths had been disrupted this year.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 07:19Published