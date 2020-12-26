Authorities investigate Nashville explosion

Possible human 'tissue' at Nashville blast siteA parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning minutes after a recorded announcement emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police said was an "intentional..
Dozens of businesses damaged in Nashville bombingAt least 41 businesses were damaged in the downtown Nashville explosion Christmas Day.
Witnesses share their accounts of the Nashville bombingWitnesses share their stories of the chilling moments before the downtown Nashville explosion.