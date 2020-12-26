Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Heavy flooding hits Bedfordshire

People living in the central English county of Bedfordshire were shocked tofind their neighbourhoods flooded Saturday, following heavy rainfall due toStorm Bella.Local authorities had warned that the River Great Ouse couldoverflow its banks because of the storm.


Hundreds of families have been spending Christmas in evacuation centres after being forced from their homes because of flooding. More than a thousand households in Bedforshire were advised to leave because of rising river levels. It comes as Storm Bella sweeps across the UK bringing more heavy rain and strong winds. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published

 Bedfordshire fire crews are trying to divert flood water - but say the situation is "very difficult".
BBC News
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a change in Covid tiers across England, with Bristol and North Somerset moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2, and Herefordshire placed from Tier 2 into Tier 1. Tier 3 restrictions will also be extended across a wide area of east and south east England, including Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and the majority of Surrey. All changes will come into effect at 00:01 on Saturday December 19. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:54Published

 Police contact more than 1,300 properties along the River Great Ouse as flood waters rise.
BBC News

