Heavy flooding hits Bedfordshire

People living in the central English county of Bedfordshire were shocked tofind their neighbourhoods flooded Saturday, following heavy rainfall due toStorm Bella.Local authorities had warned that the River Great Ouse couldoverflow its banks because of the storm.
Hundreds of families have been spending Christmas in evacuation centres after being forced from their homes because of flooding.
More than a thousand households in Bedforshire were advised to leave because of rising river levels. It comes as Storm Bella sweeps across the UK bringing more heavy rain and strong winds.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a change in Covid tiers across England, with Bristol and North Somerset moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2, and Herefordshire placed from Tier 2 into Tier 1.
Tier 3 restrictions will also be extended across a wide area of east and south east England, including Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and the majority of Surrey.
All changes will come into effect at 00:01 on Saturday December 19.
This video shows how heavy rain and flooding across the country brought a wet Christmas to many Brits. Torrential rain began to fall in Gloucestershire, Cambridgeshire, and East Anglia on Wednesday. In..