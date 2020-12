This is the only open-air ice-skating rink in the country and is being run here since 1920.



The private procurement and purchase centres for apple in north Indian state, Himachal Pradesh have been seamless and profitable for growers. Centres are not only giving boost to their business but also protecting them against unregistered middlemen. Apple harvesting in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla is growing each year. Good quality fruits and apples continue to steer agriculture in Himachal towards profit.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist Manmohan Singh on November 17 informed that Shimla recorded 4.4 degree Celsius temperature and Manali recorded 1.5 degree Celsius today. "Shimla recorded 4.4 degree Celsius temperature and Manali recorded 1.5 degree Celsius. There has also been a dip of nearly 10 degrees during day time. Higher regions like Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti may receive rainfall in the next few days," said Singh on state weather report.