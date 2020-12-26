'Human remains' found at Nashville blast site
Authorities have found 'tissue' which could be human remains near the site of an explosion in the US city of Nashville.
Police investigating remains found near Nashville bomb sitePossible human remains have been found near the Nashville explosion site. The explosion ripped through surrounding buildings and put three people in Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at..
Possible human 'tissue' at Nashville blast siteA parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning minutes after a recorded announcement emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police said was an "intentional..