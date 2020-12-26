Global  
 

Austria enters third lockdown as many are still celebrating Christmas

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Austria enters third lockdown as many are still celebrating Christmas

Austria enters third lockdown as many are still celebrating Christmas

It will last until January 24th but from the 18th people can get tested and come out of it early if they test negative.


