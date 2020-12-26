Austria enters third lockdown as many are still celebrating Christmas

European Union states will start vaccinations against COVID-19 in 10 days as Europe tries to catch up with Britain and the United States after what some have criticized as a slow EU approval process for the shots. Soraya Ali reports.
In this edition of Unreported Europe, we look at how Spain and Austria have been affected by the 'new poverty' created by the pandemic. We speak to people whose lives have been turned upside by the virus.
Hundreds of families have been spending Christmas in evacuation centres after being forced from their homes because of flooding.
More than a thousand households in Bedforshire were advised to leave because of rising river levels. It comes as Storm Bella sweeps across the UK bringing more heavy rain and strong winds.
The "Friends of Karima Baloch" staged a protest outside Toronto Police Headquarter on Friday and demanded justice for Karima Baloch. The protesters were raising the posters "Who killed Karima Baloch?..