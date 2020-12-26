Tougher rules begin for millions in UK
Around six million people in east and south-east England have entered Tier 4 restrictions.
New Trump Rules That Could Waiters MillionsOn Tuesday, the Department of Labor published new rules for restaurant workers.
The rule would allow restaurant owners to take employees' tips to pay "back-of-the-house" workers, such as cooks and..
Ignoring The Truth, Trump Insists Election Results Will Be Called On The Same DayA record-shattering 100 million Americans cast their ballots in the 2020 general election before polls opened Tuesday. CNN reports the millions of mail-in ballots are expected to lead to a delay in the..