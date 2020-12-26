Global  
 

Northern Ireland enters new lockdown

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Northern Ireland enters new lockdown

Northern Ireland enters new lockdown

Businesses across Northern Ireland are shuttered once more as new lockdownmeasures came into effect.

From Boxing Day, stricter measures than ever beforeare in place as coronavirus cases remain high.


Millions wake up to tighter Covid restrictions in UK

 More areas in England enter tier 4, as lockdowns are in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
BBC News
Northern Ireland community transport warns ‘deluge’ of health appointments could be missed [Video]

Northern Ireland community transport warns ‘deluge’ of health appointments could be missed

A “deluge” of health appointments could be missed next year unless communitytransport organisations are adequately funded, one of Northern Ireland’s mainservice providers has warned. Minibuses which carry mainly elderly people doorto door in rural areas are able to run at only a third of capacity due tosocial distancing, yet most of the fixed running costs are the same. Interviewwith Paddy McEldowney, chief executive of Easilink Community Transport, who isbraced for a lot of pent-up demand as health services return to post-pandemicnormal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Goods arriving in NI from GB that fail to pass Brexit checks will be sent back [Video]

Goods arriving in NI from GB that fail to pass Brexit checks will be sent back

Goods arriving in Northern Ireland from Great Britain that fail to pass newBrexit checks will be sent back, Northern Ireland’s chief vet has warned.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Covid: What are the new tiers and lockdown rules in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

 Coronavirus restrictions for socialising, travel and hospitality vary around the UK.
BBC News

London retail chief: It is heartbreaking to see shops closed on Boxing Day [Video]

London retail chief: It is heartbreaking to see shops closed on Boxing Day

Jace Tyrrell, chief executive at New West End Company, says Tier 4 has had a"huge impact" on Boxing Day sales, as shops have had to close on the majortrading day for the first time since 1871.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Asia Pacific on virus alert as cases rise [Video]

Asia Pacific on virus alert as cases rise

[NFA] Seoul and Tokyo are on alert after record virus cases ahead of New Year holidays. While in Sydney, shoppers were urged to shop online to avoid Boxing Day sales crowds. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Australia tipped for record Boxing Day sales, as Sydney residents urged to shop online

 Despite the coronavirus outbreak keeping shoppers home in Sydney, Australians are set for a record spend on Boxing Day sales.
SBS
Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy [Video]

Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy

India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said he would rather focus on his team than worrying about Australia's "mind games" ahead of the 'Boxing Day' Test starting here on Saturday. "Australians are very good at playing mind games and I will let them do that. We are focussing on ourselves, what we want to do as a unit and we are going to back our every individuals," Rahane said on the eve of the match. "It is a proud moment for me leading India, obviously it is a great opportunity, responsibility as well but I don't want to take any pressure," said the dependable middle-order batsman. "I think what I want to do is back my team. So focus is not on me, it is all about team and how we want to do well as a team. We are focussing on that."Even skipper Kohli, before leaving for India for the birth of his child, urged Rahane to be himself and play fearless cricket. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Northern Ireland enters new Boxing Day lockdown

Northern Ireland has entered a new extended lockdown on Boxing Day as coronavirus cases remain high.
Belfast Telegraph


Northern Ireland shoppers gear up for £100m spending spree ahead of new restrictions

Northern Ireland shoppers are gearing up for a £100m six-day festive spending spree ahead of...
Belfast Telegraph

New six-week lockdown for N Ireland ‘draconian but necessary’ – Michelle O’Neill

A new six-week lockdown in Northern Ireland is “draconian but necessary”, the deputy First...
Belfast Telegraph


Millions under tougher COVID restrictions [Video]

Millions under tougher COVID restrictions

From a lockdown in Northern Ireland to counties entering Tier 4 in England - 2020 ends on a sombre note for millions of people.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios
COVID-19: Fears for N Ireland economy [Video]

COVID-19: Fears for N Ireland economy

As Northern Ireland enters a six-week lockdown, the local business community is concerned about the future of the economy.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios
Northern Ireland leaders discuss school restrictions [Video]

Northern Ireland leaders discuss school restrictions

Teachers and parents have demanded answers amid uncertainty around howeducation will operate during the six-week lockdown in Northern Ireland. Thedeputy First Minister urged education and health..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO