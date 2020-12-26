Northern Ireland enters new lockdown

A “deluge” of health appointments could be missed next year unless communitytransport organisations are adequately funded, one of Northern Ireland’s mainservice providers has warned. Minibuses which carry mainly elderly people doorto door in rural areas are able to run at only a third of capacity due tosocial distancing, yet most of the fixed running costs are the same. Interviewwith Paddy McEldowney, chief executive of Easilink Community Transport, who isbraced for a lot of pent-up demand as health services return to post-pandemicnormal.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:10Published
India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said he would rather focus on his team than worrying about Australia's "mind games" ahead of the 'Boxing Day' Test starting here on Saturday. "Australians are very good at playing mind games and I will let them do that. We are focussing on ourselves, what we want to do as a unit and we are going to back our every individuals," Rahane said on the eve of the match. "It is a proud moment for me leading India, obviously it is a great opportunity, responsibility as well but I don't want to take any pressure," said the dependable middle-order batsman. "I think what I want to do is back my team. So focus is not on me, it is all about team and how we want to do well as a team. We are focussing on that."Even skipper Kohli, before leaving for India for the birth of his child, urged Rahane to be himself and play fearless cricket. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:57Published