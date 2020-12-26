Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published 4 minutes ago

From Florida Resort, Trump Holds Economic Fate Of 14 Million American Workers In His Hand

President Donald Trump faces a ticking clock with respect to the current proposed COVID-19 relief package.

Trump has suggested he may reject the $900 billion package that Congress approved earlier this week unless lawmakers include $2,000 stimulus payments.

Business Insider reports Trump could cost jobless workers a week of $300 federal unemployment benefits if he fails to sign the bill by midnight Saturday.

Business Insider reports nearly 14 million Americans may lose all their unemployment aid this weekend if the bill doesn't pass.

Labor experts say a two-to-three week gap in unemployment benefits is inevitable, as states need to recalibrate their computer systems to send the payments.