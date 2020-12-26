Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

From Florida Resort, Trump Holds Economic Fate Of 14 Million American Workers In His Hand

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
From Florida Resort, Trump Holds Economic Fate Of 14 Million American Workers In His Hand

From Florida Resort, Trump Holds Economic Fate Of 14 Million American Workers In His Hand

President Donald Trump faces a ticking clock with respect to the current proposed COVID-19 relief package.

Trump has suggested he may reject the $900 billion package that Congress approved earlier this week unless lawmakers include $2,000 stimulus payments.

Business Insider reports Trump could cost jobless workers a week of $300 federal unemployment benefits if he fails to sign the bill by midnight Saturday.

Business Insider reports nearly 14 million Americans may lose all their unemployment aid this weekend if the bill doesn't pass.

Labor experts say a two-to-three week gap in unemployment benefits is inevitable, as states need to recalibrate their computer systems to send the payments.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The GOP Is Fuming At Trump's 'Tantrum' Disguised As Concern For Workers [Video]

The GOP Is Fuming At Trump's 'Tantrum' Disguised As Concern For Workers

When President Donald Trump vetoed the $900 billion stimulus bill Tuesday night, he claimed sending $600 checks to working Americans wasn't enough. But according to Business Insider, some Republicans..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
New Trump Rules That Could Waiters Millions [Video]

New Trump Rules That Could Waiters Millions

On Tuesday, the Department of Labor published new rules for restaurant workers. The rule would allow restaurant owners to take employees' tips to pay "back-of-the-house" workers, such as cooks and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Ivanka Trump Eyeing Florida, Political Career [Video]

Ivanka Trump Eyeing Florida, Political Career

REUTERS/Carlos Barria Ivanka Trump is considering the state of Florida as the place to launch her political career, sources close to her told CNN on Friday. The reports come as the first daughter and..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:33Published