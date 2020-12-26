Trailer: How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture
Trailer: How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture
Once upon a time, if you were obsessed with far-flung worlds, comics, or even knew what a 20-sided die was for, you didn't necessarily have the greatest time in high school hallways.
Today, geek culture has exploded into the mainstream, with the underdogs of yore now the creators and consumers of pop culture!
How did so much change?
Join us as we look at how science fiction, fantasy, video games, anime, geeks on screen, and comic book heroes became pop culture staples.