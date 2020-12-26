Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published 7 minutes ago

Laid Off After Decades Of Work, Pre-School Teacher Hits Jackpot

Joe Camp worked as a preschool teacher in Charlotte, North Carolina, for twenty years.

But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard, he was laid off in September.

Then, he lost his father a month later.

Camp, who is a father and grandfather, admits the two harsh blows put him 'in a dark place.'

However, he says his friends and family encouraged him to have faith and keep believing in himself.

They were right.

CNN reports Camp has just won $250,000 from a scratch-off ticket in the North Carolina state lottery!