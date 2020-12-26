Laid Off After Decades Of Work, Pre-School Teacher Hits Jackpot
Joe Camp worked as a preschool teacher in Charlotte, North Carolina, for twenty years.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard, he was laid off in September.
Then, he lost his father a month later.
Camp, who is a father and grandfather, admits the two harsh blows put him 'in a dark place.'
However, he says his friends and family encouraged him to have faith and keep believing in himself.
They were right.
CNN reports Camp has just won $250,000 from a scratch-off ticket in the North Carolina state lottery!