Execution delayed for only woman on federal death row

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said that the Justice Department broke the law when it rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row last month, potentially pushing her execution into Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's new administration.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

A U.S. federal judge has further delayed the execution of the only woman on federal death row.

The judge said the Justice Department broke the law when it rescheduled convicted murderer Lisa Montgomery’s execution date to January 12th.

Montgomery was convicted in 2007 of kidnapping and strangling a pregnant woman to death in Missouri.

Montgomery’s lawyers say their client has long suffered from severe mental illness and was the victim of sexual assault.

In November, the federal judge gave her lawyers until Dec.

24 to file the clemency request and granted Montgomery a stay of execution until Dec.

31.

Then, the Bureau of Prisons announced it was rescheduling her execution to Jan.

12, 2021.

But the judge on Thursday sided with Montgomery's lawyers, who argued that federal regulations bar the Bureau from rescheduling an execution during a stay period.

Montgomery’s execution could now be pushed back until after President-elect Joe Biden - who opposes the death penalty - takes office.




Lori Loughlin Begins Prison Sentence Following College Admission Scandal | THR News [Video]

Lori Loughlin Begins Prison Sentence Following College Admission Scandal | THR News

Lori Loughlin on Friday began her prison sentence following her conviction in the college admission scandal. Her inmate number is 77827-112, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:14Published

Missouri Missouri State of the United States of America

MLB gives Negro Leagues ‘Major League’ status [Video]

MLB gives Negro Leagues ‘Major League’ status

[NFA] Major League Baseball is giving the Negro Leagues of 1920 through 1948 "Major League" status, MLB said on Wednesday. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:48Published
Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges [Video]

Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] As total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark - just over a week after hitting 10 million - states and cities across the nation reimposed restrictions to stem the resurgent virus that is straining many healthcare systems. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:35Published
Missouri Supreme Court blocks J&J’s damages appeal [Video]

Missouri Supreme Court blocks J&J’s damages appeal

Missouri's highest court on Tuesday refused to consider Johnson & Johnson's appeal of a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in its baby powder and other talc products. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published

