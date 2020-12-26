|
|
|
Christmas Forecast
Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 03:16s - Published
A winter storm is approaching, but it wont stay for long.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
There is even a possibility of snow for some on Christmas Day, says the Met Office
Wales Online - Published
Also reported by •Hereford Times
|
Instead of a White Christmas, this one will be in the most 2020 style imaginable. A soaking, windy,...
Upworthy - Published
|
The Christmas forecast is looking lovely and bright
Bristol Post - Published
Also reported by •Hereford Times •FOXNews.com •Grimsby Telegraph
|
Related videos from verified sources
|