Trump Blasts Glossy Mags For Ignoring Melania

President Donald Trump has routinely lambasted the media as a whole for peddling 'fake news.'

However, Business Insider reports Trump has now begun to single out glossy US magazines specifically.

That's because while he's been in office, not one has offered his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, a single cover shoot.

Friday, Trump retweeted a Breitbart post that said 'elitist snobs in the fashion press' were snubbing the 'most elegant First Lady in American history.'

Trump fans have long noticed and lamented the absence of the First Lady from US newsstands.

They've often accused the US press of revealing their liberal bias by granting former Michelle Obama 12 cover shoots during her time as First Lady.