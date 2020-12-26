Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published 5 minutes ago

Even For Vladmir Putin, 2020 Was An Annus Horribilis

In the first half of 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin seemed to be coasting toward a presidency-for-life.

But according to CNN, what followed instead was Putin's most challenging year to date.

Putin's political durability is often attributed to a simple bargain between him and his citizens.

At its essence, it is to accept limited political competition in exchange for stability and steady increases in the standard of living.

But in the face of the government's ability to control the coronavirus pandemic, that deal has begun to unravel.

In August, protests in Belarus frayed the deal's edges.

And the August poisoning of opposition leader Alexey Navalny came close to ripping it up completely.