Mikel Arteta hopes Chelsea win will be a turning point for Arsenal
Mikel Arteta is hoping Arsenal’s Boxing Day win over London rivals Chelsea canprove to be a turning point for his side.
'I sensed the energy and how much they wanted it' - Arteta on Arsenal win over ChelseaMikel Arteta says that Arsenal's win "was down to everybody" as his side bounce back from a poor run of form with a 3-1 win over Chelsea.
Arteta: Hopefully this is a turning pointMikel Arteta speaks to Sky Sports following Arsenal's 3-1 win over Chelsea.
Neville: Arsenal need to play with riskArsenal, who are winless in their last seven Premier League games, need to play with 'instinct' and 'risk' if they are to produce better football under Mikel Arteta.