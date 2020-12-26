Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published 5 minutes ago

Lindsey Graham Says Trump Wants $2K Checks

Sen.

Lindsey Graham is one of Pres.

Donald Trump's biggest defenders.

Trump spent part of his Christmas with Graham in Palm Beach, Florida.

People are waiting to see if Trump sign the COVID-19 relief bill.

Trump has previously expressed his support to provide Americans $2,000 in COVID relief funds, instead of the proposed $600 package.

Graham tweeted his belief that Trump wants to sign a COVID package providing all Americans with $2,000 checks.

"I am convinced he (Trump) is more determined than ever to increase stimulus payments to $2000 per person."