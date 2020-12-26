Firing in Delhi's Trilokpuri area leaves 1 dead

According to East Delhi DCP Jasmeet Singh, both the families reside next to each other and there is no angle of loot in the incident.



Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital Delhi Police set up 'modern beat booth' at India Gate



Delhi Police have set up 'modern beat booth' at India Gate on December 26. It is India's first-ever such beat booth. This 'modern beat booth' is is water proof, fire proof, dust proof and vandalism proof. Special CP (Law and Order) of Delhi (South), Satish Golchha said, "This modern booth is an initiative by Delhi Police to upgrade our facilities and to offer better services to the people of Delhi. Our staff will also get proper facilities so that they perform their task efficiently. This is India's first 'modern beat booth' and is both heat and cold proof." Credit: ANI Duration: 01:45 Published on January 1, 1970 A month of farmer protests: 'Will block entire Delhi' threat as govt stands firm



Farmers camping in and around Delhi continued their protest, which reached the 1-month mark on December 26. At the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, a traffic jam was seen with farmers threatening to block the 'entire' national capital to make their voices heard by the government. At the Singhu border, farmers said that they would not stop their protest until the three recent agri-reform laws are repealed. Farmers call the legislation a precursor to scrapping of MSP regime, and empowering corporates over cultivators. The government says the laws liberate farmers from the hold of middlemen, while accusing the Opposition parties of misleading farmers. Watch the full video for more. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:54 Published on January 1, 1970