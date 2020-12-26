COVID-19: Odisha State Tribal Museum reopens for visitors

Global  
 

Odisha State Tribal Museum reopened for visitors after nine months.

The museum was closed during the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It was also run virtually for visitors during the pandemic.

Odisha State Tribal Museum is opened for visitors this week but visitors above the age of 65 and below the age of 14 are not allowed in view of COVID-19 virus.

Museum authorities are following all the COVID-19 SOPs given by the Health Ministry.

The museum will remain open from 10AM to 5.30 PM from Monday to Friday in the week till further orders.

10 visitors are allowed to enter the museum main gate at a time, out of which 5 will be allowed to enter into the 5 Display Hall and 5 others will be allowed to visit the Tribal Huts.

Established in 1952 as the Museum of Tribal Art and Artifacts later rechristened as Odisha State Tribal Museum, it is the most sought after venue for patrons of art and culture as it celebrates the life and cultural activities associated with Odisha's 62 tribal communities.

The museum serves as no less than a library for visitors, research scholars and art enthusiasts who are engaged in any sort for cultural project as represent the richness of indigenous tribal cultures and multifaceted religion such as system of Dongria Kondhs on labour cooperatives, and the traditional wisdom of Kutia Kondhs on various seemingly enigmatic practices.

Visitors are happy as they are allowed to visit the museum after a long period.


