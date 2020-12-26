Congressman Evans Urges President Trump To Sign COVID-19 Relief Bill

New Yorkers Call For COVID Relief From Federal GovernmentPresident Donald Trump has yet to sign off on the COVID relief bill, creating a ripple effect that could shut down the government and leave millions without money; CBS2's Cory James reports.
Lindsey Graham Says Trump Wants $2K ChecksSen. Lindsey Graham is one of Pres. Donald Trump's biggest defenders.
Trump spent part of his Christmas with Graham in Palm Beach, Florida.
People are waiting to see if Trump sign the COVID-19 relief..
From Florida Resort, Trump Holds Economic Fate Of 14 Million American Workers In His HandPresident Donald Trump faces a ticking clock with respect to the current proposed COVID-19 relief package.
Trump has suggested he may reject the $900 billion package that Congress approved earlier..