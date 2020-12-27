DOLL CEMETERY Movie - Jon-Paul Gates, Earl Ling, Kit Pascoe, Rad Brown, Jake Taviner

DOLL CEMETERY Movie (2019) trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Brendan Cobbs, a famous novelist, is sent to a remote cottage in rural England to find inspiration for his next novel.

He believes he found his next subject when he encounters Alfred, a child size doll who can come to life.

But deadly consequences arise when Brendan realizes Alfred has an intent to kill.

Starring: Jon-Paul Gates, Earl Ling, Kit Pascoe, Rad Brown, Jake Taviner Directed By: Steven M.

Smith (The Haunting Of Borley Rectory, Doll House, Dead Again, Red Army Hooligans, Essex Boys: Law oF Survival)