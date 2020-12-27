Fan N'ATion: December 26, 2020 (Pt. 4)

In the final segment, let's check out a diehard Pens fans' fan cave deep in the heart of Capitals country!



Related videos from verified sources Fan N'ATion: December 26, 2020 (Pt. 3)



In the third segment, let's get tailgate approved with a delicious chili recipe from Thornhill Taphouse and then a look at a fan cave that's highlighting all of Pittsburgh sports history! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 05:35 Published 4 minutes ago Fan N'ATion: December 26, 2020 (Pt. 2)



In the second segment, we talk to The Steelline, the Steelers' drumline and then Rich and Daisy show you the cleats Minkah Fitzpatrick will have on this weekend as part of the NFL's "My Cause, My.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 04:38 Published 4 minutes ago Fan N'ATion: December 26, 2020 (Pt. 1)



Welcome to the final Fan N'Ation of 2020! In the first segment, Rich and Daisy meet Steeler Jesus and then get a tour of a historic fan cave! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 06:35 Published 4 minutes ago