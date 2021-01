Coming Through The Rye Movie (2015) - Alex Wolff, Stefania LaVie Owen, Chris Cooper

Coming Through The Rye Movie (2015) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In 1969, the Holden Caulfield obsessed Jamie Schwartz runs away from boarding school to find the reclusive author J.D.

Salinger.

Inspired by actual events, Jamie's search becomes a journey of sexual awakening, love and loss.

Director: James Steven Sadwith Cast: Alex Wolff, Stefania LaVie Owen, Chris Cooper