Wayndale Cafe Christmas

For people who have nowhere or no one on christmas day, the holiday can be lonely.

Most shops or restaurants in the area are closed...but a few stay open to help care for its community.fox 55's nico pennisi speaks to one local restaurant that stays open every year... to serve its customers.

Many restaurants close their doors on december 25 to give employees a chance to be with family.

Waynedale cafe is one of the few that decided to stay open because for them, working is being with family.

Vera "we wanted to do something for the community.

We know a lot of places close so it's a good time for us to be with our community and also be here as a family."owners brisa vera and jonathan agudo say everyone who works at the cafe is a relative.

They're of mexican descent, and their menu showcases a mix of their roots and classic american foods.

Agudo "it's a lot of fun.

Especially working with family.

We're always together as a family, we always have family time."they partnered with agudo's mother in 2016 3 and took ownership.

The 26 and 27-year-olds say their loved ones make being young business owners doable.

Being open on christmas is a tradition.vera "we have a lot of customers who don't have family or are single, so they like to come here and see our family.

We also have a lot of families who it's part of the tradition to come into the cafe and hang out with us"servers ashley and kimberly campos have been working at the cafe since they were 13 years old.

The twins say they appreciate the community's generosity, especially on christmas.campos "people are definitely a little more generous around this time, so you do make a little bit more."they say some regulars have watched them grow up from little girls into young women.

Campos "i think people knowing us.

The community knowing who we are.

They have been a big support."

They say family can get on each other's nerves.

But at the end of the day, they go home and love each other.

Merry christmas and happy holidays.

At waynedale cafe i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news.

