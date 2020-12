GRAIL is developing a new cancer screening test for 2021

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:02s - Published 4 minutes ago

GRAIL was created to find ways to detect cancer in its early stages to make treatment more effective.

THANKS FOR JOININGUS TONIGHT... I'MRICARDOCORONADO.2020 WILL LIKELY GODOWN AS THEDEADLIEST YEAR INU.S. HISTORY WITHPRELIMINARYNUMBERS TOPPINGTHREE MILLION FORTHE FIRST TIME...THAT'S ACCORDINGTO THE ASSOCIATEDPRESS.WHILE COVID-19 HASBEEN ONE OF THEMAIN CAUSES...HEART DISEASE STILLRANKS NUMBER ONEFOLLOWED BYCANCER.OUR STEVE DENTLOOKED INTO NEWDEVELOPMENTS INTHE FIGHT AGAINSTCANCER."WE HAVE BEENFIGHTING A WAR ONCANCER FORDECADES NOWDESPITE A LOT OFTECHNOLOGICALADVANCEMENTS IT ISNOT A WAR THAT WEARE WINNING."DR. JOSHUA OFMANIS THE CHIEFMEDICAL OFFICER ATGRAIL A COMPANYCREATED TO DETECTCANCER EARLY ON."CANCER IS ABOUTTO BECOME THENUMBER ONE CAUSEOF DEATHWORLDWIDE AND WEARE LOSING 1,700LOVED ONES EVERYDAY TO CANCER INTHIS COUNTRY."OFMAN SAYS CANCEROFTEN GETSDISCOVERED TOOLATE WHENTREATMENTSBECOME LESSEFFECTIVE AND WITHALL THE FOCUS ONCOVID-19 THATMAGNIFIES THESITUATION."THE NATIONALCANCER INSTITUTEHAS ESTIMATEDTHAT SOMEWHEREABOVE 80 PERCENTOF PEOPLE AREMISSING THEIRSCREENINGS."BUT DR. OFMANBELIEVES IN THELONG RUN THEIMPACTS FROMCOVID-19 WILL HAVEA.

POSITIVE IMPACTON HEALTH CARE INTHE U.S."WE KNOW THAT WENEED TO MAKE ATRANSITION IN OURHEALTH CARESYSTEM WE HAVE TOMOVE AWAY FROMTHIS BREAK IT ANDFIX IT HEALTH CARESYSTEM TO A HEALTHCARE SYSTEM THATIS REALLY MOREFOCUSED ONPREVENTION ANDEARLY DETECTIONAND IN MANY WAYSCOVID ISACCELERATING THATCHANGE."IN THE U.S. DOCTORSSCREEN FOR FIVEDIFFERENT TYPES OFCANCER BREASTCANCER.

COLONCANCER.

LUNGCANCER PROSTATECANCER ANDCERVICAL CANCERBUT DR. OFMAN SAYSTHAT NEEDS TO BEEXPANDED."AND WE HAVEDEVELOPED A TESTTHAT CAN LOOK FOR50 CANCERS WITH ASINGLE BLOOD TESTAND THAT'S THETEST THAT GRAILWILL BRING TOMARKET NEXT YEARIT IS CALLEDGALLERI."THE TEST WOULDREQUIRE ONE BLOODTEST A YEAR ANDGRAIL BELIEVES ITWILL BE A GAMECHANGER."VERY FEW FALSEPOSITIVES ANDWHEN A CANCER ISTHERE WE CANPREDICT WHERE INTHE BODY IT IS WITHABOUT 90 PERCENTACCURACY."STEVE DENT IDAHONEWS SIXTHE GALLERLI