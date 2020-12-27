Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Things You Missed in Wonder Woman 1984

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:06s - Published
Top 10 Things You Missed in Wonder Woman 1984

Top 10 Things You Missed in Wonder Woman 1984

It's easy to miss details like these in a film this action packed!

For this list, we’ll be looking at Easter eggs, little details, and references to the comics that might’ve flown over your head.

It's easy to miss details like these in a film this action packed!

For this list, we’ll be looking at Easter eggs, little details, and references to the comics that might’ve flown over your head.

Our countdown includes Citrine’s Significance, Nuclear Man Symbol, Cheetah Foreshadowing, and more!




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Movie Franchises That Will Never End [Video]

Top 10 Movie Franchises That Will Never End

These are the energizer bunnies of the film world. For this list, we’ll be looking at movie franchises that will stand the test of time, due to their overwhelming popularity, evergreen concepts, or..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:19Published
Top 10 Animated Justice League Movies of All Time [Video]

Top 10 Animated Justice League Movies of All Time

At least the animated version of this superhero squad is good! For this list, we’ll be looking at those Justice League movies that show why DC’s animated projects are so highly regarded.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:00Published