How to think like a soldier & fight life's battles | Never Say Die special episode

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 10:57s
How to think like a soldier & fight life's battles | Never Say Die special episode

How to think like a soldier & fight life's battles | Never Say Die special episode

On this special episode of Never Say Die, we bring you some of the best life lessons we learnt from the gritty veterans of the Indian Armed Forces.

These are not only stories of extraordinary courage, but also of cultivating the spirit of a soldier who does not give up no matter what the challenge, be it in service of the nation or the life after in the civilian world.

#MajorDPsingh #MotivationalVideos #NeverSayDie


